ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — As students get ready to head back to the classroom, law enforcement agencies are getting ready for worst case scenarios.

The Nash County sheriff’s office and several other agencies took part in an active shooter drill at Rocky Mount Academy. The training started off with a gunman firing blanks, then several students took off running and officers, deputies and EMS responded.

Rocky Mount Academy student Cameron Dawkins played a big role in Tuesday’s simulation.

“I was in the shooter’s room, and the shooter came in with the gun and started shooting and the cop took care of him then they took me out and put me on a stretcher,” Dawkins said.

Nash County sheriff Keith Stone says it’s a learning opportunity for law enforcement, students, and teachers.

“Everybody learns. You can’t just talk about it. You’ve got to add realism to it,” Stone said.

After the 90 minute drill, law enforcement, students and school officials had a debriefing to discuss the takeaways from the exercise.