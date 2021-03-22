Nash County approves plan for students to return to classrooms full time

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Nash County students will soon return to classrooms full time after the school board approved a shift to Plan A, a news release said Monday.

Plan A calls for students to be in schools every day with minimal social distancing. Under the plan approved Monday, elementary students will begin full-time in-person instruction on March 29. Middle and high school students will follow on April 12, the district said.

“This would eliminate our Plan B tracks and require all students who opt for in-person learning to attend school every week,” the release said.

Families can still opt to remain in remote learning through the Virtual Academy.

Families are being asked to complete a survey as the district makes the transition to Plan A.