Nash County approves plan for students to return to classrooms full time

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Nash County students will soon return to classrooms full time after the school board approved a shift to Plan A, a news release said Monday.

Plan A calls for students to be in schools every day with minimal social distancing. Under the plan approved Monday, elementary students will begin full-time in-person instruction on March 29. Middle and high school students will follow on April 12, the district said.

“This would eliminate our Plan B tracks and require all students who opt for in-person learning to attend school every week,” the release said.

Families can still opt to remain in remote learning through the Virtual Academy.

Families are being asked to complete a survey as the district makes the transition to Plan A.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories