Nash County BBQ restaurant set to reopen following salmonella outbreak

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A popular barbeque restaurant in Nash County is set to reopen after a salmonella outbreak forced its temporary closure.

In late November, North Carolina health officials were able to connect 10 cases of salmonella to Doug Sauls’ Bar-B-Q and Seafood.

Nash County Health Director Bill Hill said his office typically sees one or two cases of salmonella per month.

Seven of those cases left people hospitalized.

A month after the outbreak, Sauls announced it would open its doors again beginning December 26.

“Both the state of North Carolina and the Nash County Heath Department have cleared us to open back up. Our family sincerely appreciates all of the support and prayers during these past weeks,” Sauls posted to Facebook.

Owner Doug Sauls told CBS 17 in November that he was going to clean the entire eatery in preparation for its reopening.

“The backroom where we do the BBQ, and the prep stuff, we’re taking that apart basically to the bare wall,” said Sauls. “We’re repainting, and adding new molding. We’re taking all of the stainless steel out and cleaning and sanitizing it. We’re actually going a little overboard with it.”

Sauls will be open Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday – 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

