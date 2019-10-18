Nash County Board of Elections agrees to open early voting location for Rocky Mount runoff election

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — After an emergency meeting, the Nash County Board of Elections has agreed to open an early voting location in Rocky Mount on Friday.

This move comes after both mayoral candidates, Sandy Roberson and Bronson Williams accused the board of voter suppression.

Under the original plan, Edgecombe County voters had 8 more days of voting for Rocky Mount mayor than those who lived in Nash County, which wasn’t scheduled to open a polling location until October 24th.

This is of particular interest because Roberson won Nash Co. by a 2-to-1 vote margin, but lost to Williams by a nearly 3-to-1 margin in Edgecombe.

The new early voting location in Rocky Mount will be open at the Braswell Memorial Library beginning Friday morning at 8:00 a.m.

