Nash County corrections officer charged after trying to smuggle contraband into jail, sheriff’s office says

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A corrections officer at the Nash Correctional Institution was arrested after he tried to smuggle contraband into the facility, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened Friday around 6:30 p.m.

According to deputies, correctional officer Chaka Kwesi Johnson was starting his shift when he was found to be in possession of suboxone. Suboxone is FDA-approved to treat adults who are dependent on opioids.

Johnson was arrested and charged with possession CS prison / jail premises, which is a felony.

Johnson received a $3,500 secured bond. He posted bond and was released from the Nash County Detention Center, deputies said.

