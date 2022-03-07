NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office will be installing license plate reading cameras throughout the county, deputies said Monday.

The Nash County effort comes after Garner police last month began installing 15 of the devices, called Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) cameras.

Garner and Nash County officials said 1,400 municipalities in 40 states have installed the cameras.

Nash County authorities did not say how many cameras they would install or how much the effort would cost.

The camera network claims to deliver “real-time alerts to law enforcement when a stolen or wanted vehicle has passed a camera,” the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Garner police said they managed to make an arrest linked to several vehicle break-ins following an alert from a camera less than a day after it was installed on Feb. 9.

During the second week of deployment, Garner police said they were able to recover a stolen car.

Nash County and Garner officials said the data from the cameras is not sold or shared with third parties.

The video from the cameras is automatically deleted after 30 days, Nash County officials said.