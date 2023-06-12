NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office joins a growing list of law enforcement departments that cracking down on ATV riders illegally taking their four-wheelers where they shouldn’t.

In some parts of Nash County, wooded paths have turned into water-filled trenches.

State-owned and maintained gravel roads are destroyed. Wire fences have been ripped out.

“They’ve been cut by ATV riders, in order to get from the trails onto our interstate,” explained Nash County Detective Macie Hasty.

She’s seen people riding their ATVs everywhere they shouldn’t.

On Saturday, she and a few other deputies hopped on their own ATVs to kick off their new campaign.

They’re trying to catch people who are illegally riding ATVs in the woods off of U.S. 64.

In one day, they found three riders.

“It’s on state property, which we use for our power lines, our fiber optics, stuff like that,” said Hasty. “[ATVs] cannot be ridden here, but as you can see, they [are].”

She explained if the paths are destroyed, crews can’t get through to make the repairs they need, to restore internet and power service.

Hasty said state officials have spent over $800,000 since 2018 to fill in the ruts created by the ATVs, fix these fences, and repair the gravel access roads.

While it’s a costly — and illegal problem — that deputies are dealing with, it’s also a safety concern.

“We’re having lots of gravel come onto the roads, up on (U.S.) 64, hitting vehicles, hitting people’s windows, things like that,” added Hasty. “Not only could it hurt the driver of the car, but it could also hurt the person on the ATV. Since they are on an ATV, and most of them are not wearing helmets, the outcome doesn’t look too great.”

Deputies have increased patrols on the highways, to stop people from riding ATVs on the roads.

They are handing out tickets and citations for people found to be illegally riding ATVs.

The court costs alone for a ticket are $181.