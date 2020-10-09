Back-to-back high-speed chases in Nash County raises concerns

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In less than 24 hours, Nash County deputies were involved in two separate high-speed chases. They said both resulted in drug seizures and arrests.

It started along busy Interstate 95 when Nash County deputies tried to pull a car over and it took off. A chase followed, speeds reached over a 100 mph.

Eventually, the driver, Nazeer Vick, 29, lost control and hit the side of a tractor-trailer. The car was badly damaged.

Authorities said Vick took off running and was found hiding in a hotel room. They told CBS 17, in his possession was crack cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and a loaded gun.

“The reason he ran is because he has a very substantial criminal record,” Sheriff Keith Stone with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

That was Wednesday evening, 15 hours later, another chase. Sheriff Stone said he took part. He said the driver, Fermin Adorno had heroin and marijuana on him. The vehicle he was in was stolen.

“I want to be near my people when they’re doing this because I know how dangerous it is. And it’s something that’s happening too often,” Stone explained.

Stone served with the State Highway Patrol for 25 years and he’s calling for stiffer penalties for people involved in such crimes.

“We’ve got a level of responsibility to the public to protect the public. We send our guys to a lot of training that other agencies don’t do,” Stone said.

Still other law enforcement agencies don’t chase.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said they allow them. They told CBS 17 the supervisor ultimately makes the decision, they weigh factors like the reason for it, speed, traffic conditions, the time of day, and the location.