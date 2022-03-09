NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men from New York were arrested Tuesday morning after Nash County deputies found cocaine and more than $62,000 stashed in a hidden compartment in their car, a news release said.

Deputies were working along Interstate-95 in Nash County “with the primary focus of detecting criminal activity and ensuring the safety of the motoring public.”

Nash County deputies said they stopped the car around 7:24 a.m. near mile 136 on I-95 north. They developed probable cause to search the car.

They found a Bluetooth speaker in the backseat “which had obvious signs of tampering on the bolts holding it together,” the release said.

Deputies then found a hidden compartment, which had 295 grams of cocaine and $62,265 in cash, the release said.

The driver, 36-year-old Sameh Hassan, and passenger, 34-year-old Matthew Valencia, both of Astoria, New York, were arrested. Both were charged with maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and two counts of trafficking in cocaine.

Drugs and cash seized during a Nash County Sheriff’s Office stop made on I-95 on March 8, 2022. (Courtesy of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Matthew Valencia. (Courtesy of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Sameh Hassan. (Courtesy of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Both were given a $200,000 secured bond. Hassan has since bonded out while Valencia was still in custody, as of Wednesday.