Nash County deputy dies from medical emergency

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)– The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Captain Carlos Ricks was at home when he suffered a medical emergency, the sheriff’s office said on Thursday.

Ricks was treated and taken to the hospital by Nash County EMS where he later died.

Ricks worked nearly 25 years with the sheriff’s office and was set to retire next year.

“We ask that you keep his wife, children and entire family in your prayers over the next few days. We also ask that you keep his extended family at the Sheriffs Office and beyond in your prayers. Many of us have worked with Carlos for nearly 25 years and he was family to us. This has been a difficult stretch for our agency for the last several months, but we have endured through the support of each other and the support from the community. We thank you during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.