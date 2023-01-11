NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The trial continued Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a 2021 traffic stop.

The deputy injured in the exchange answered questions from the accused shooter while on the stand.

Jarred Ford is representing himself in his state trial and cross-examined injured deputy William Toney. When walking through the moments he said he was shot, Deputy Toney looked at his accused shooter and said “‘You were trying to kill us”‘.

On Feb. 4, 2021, a state prosecutor said Nash County Deputy Shelby Smith pulled over Jarred Ford for a traffic violation on Interstate 95. In court, she testified that her initial intent was to give Ford a warning ticket, but when she smelled the scent of marijuana, decided to call Toney for backup.

Toney testified that he was already on his way to catch up with Smith when she called him. When he arrived, Toney said he and his partner attempted to pat down Ford before doing a probable search of his vehicle. Toney and Smith testified they were suspicious the defendant could have a weapon hidden in his waistband.

“You had your left arm tight against your body,” Toney said directly to Ford.

When they went in to detain him, Toney said Ford began to struggle with him and his partner. Moments later, Toney said Ford pulled a gun from his waistband and began to fire at both deputies.

“I had no idea how many times I’d been shot,” Toney testified. “When I saw the flash, I saw my partner hit the ground so I thought you killed her.”

CONTINUED COVERAGE: 2 years after shooting, injured Nash County deputy faces physical, emotional challenges

Deputy Smith testified to pulling out her weapon to fire back at Ford.

In dash and body cam footage shown to jurors, Ford can be heard telling Smith to fire her weapon at Ford. While shots can be heard in that video, neither the footage from body cameras nor the patrol vehicles captured Ford firing a weapon. In his cross-examination of Toney, Ford asked the deputy why he told her to shoot him.

“You were trying to kills us,” Toney said. “It was to defend us and to defend other people on I-95.”

Injured along I-95, deputy Toney said he experienced a moment of complete silence, only seeing the sky and the tops of trees. On the way to the hospital, Toney said he could hear medics talk about the amount of blood he’d lost.

“I didn’t know if I was going to bleed to death or not,” Toney said on the stand.

PREVIOUS: Jury selection starts for state trial of man accused of shooting Nash County deputy

Toney and an emergency room surgeon testified he had been shot four times. They also testified to the injuries doctors had to treat in both his arms and hip. They said a bone in his left arm was replaced with a metal rod attached with eight screws. The surgeon testified to finding wires from Toney’s radio mic in his arm.

The deputy testified, that two years later, he is still in pain and will not be able to return back to patrol duty. Toney testified to losing fine motor skills in his left arm and feeling pain in his hip from newly developed arthritis. Some days, Toney told jurors the pain intensifies.

“I can barely get up. I can barely walk and stand up as normal,” Toney said.

During a six-week follow-up appointment, Toney’s surgeon testified the deputy told him about symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder he was experiencing. The surgeon said Toney described having trouble sleeping, nightmares and waking up in the middle of the night “ready to fight”.

The second day of trial concluded with testimony from law enforcement officers who responded to the scene.

Ford has already been tried in federal court.