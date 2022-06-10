RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County deputy of 18 years earned a statewide award Friday, officials said.

Elizabeth Cahoon was named the North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Cahoon was given the award in Raleigh by the American Legion Department of North Carolina.

Cahoon is also an active volunteer of the Nashville Fire Department, where she has been a member for the last 12 years, the news release said.

“I am truly honored to represent the American Legion,” Cahoon said in the news release.

The American Legion Law and Order Awards recognize the outstanding contributions of top law enforcement, firefighting and emergency medical personnel and units.

“In my 18 years of law enforcement, I have always strived to serve my community with honor, compassion and diligence,” Cahoon said in the news release. “Matthew 5:16 says, ‘in the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works, and give glory to your Father who is in Heaven’.”

She will now compete at the regional level against other law enforcement officers from across the region.