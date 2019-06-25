Nash County deputy saves girl struggling in NC surf

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputy rushed into the ocean this past weekend and saved a girl who was struggling in the water, officials say.

The incident happened Sunday at Pine Knolls Shores near Atlantic Beach, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office

Capt. Wilson as the girl is being checked. Photo from Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

“Captain Allen Wilson was in the vicinity and noticed the group of six children. He was able to observe one of the six children beginning to drift further away from the group,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Wilson then noticed a boy trying to get a small girl to come closer to shore. But, the boy was not able to help the girl.

“The small girl continued to be pulled by the current farther and farther away from the shore,” officials said.

Nash County Sheriff’s Office photo.

Wilson ran and grabbed a float and a floating ring from a nearby swimming pool. He then swam out about 100 yards to the girl.

The little girl was not injured.

“Once he had reached her, he brought her back to the shore where she was checked out by medical personnel,” deputies said.

The sheriff’s office thanked Wilson for “preventing a potentially devastating incident.”

