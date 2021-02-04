Nash County deputy shot on I-95, 1 suspect in custody, sheriff’s office says

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)– A Nash County deputy was shot along I-95 southbound and one suspect is in custody, Sheriff Keith Stone confirmed.

It happened Thursday around 10:15 a.m. north of Rocky Mount at mile marker 145.

The condition of the deputy is not known at this time. The deputy was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The sheriff’s office said one person is in custody.

The road is closed at exit 145 (NC-4) for investigation.

The sheriff’s office said there will be an update at 5 p.m.

This story will be updated.