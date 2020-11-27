Nash County deputy to undergo multiple surgeries following ‘horrific’ crash, family says

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nash County deputy who suffered serious injuries in a crash on Thursday in Rocky Mount will need multiple surgeries as part of his recovery, the deputy’s family said.

Scene of a crash involving a Nash County deputy on Nov. 26, 2020.

Deputy Jared Allison is currently in the intensive care unit after undergoing emergency surgery in the immediate aftermath of the crash, his family said.

The deputy was involved in a crash late Thanksgiving Day on U.S. 301 near May Drive in Rocky Mount, police said. The sheriff’s office said at least two cars were involved.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone will provide an update on the deputy at 12:30 p.m.

CBS 17 will livestream his comments.

A GoFundMe has been created by members of Allison’s family. More than $3,420 had been raised as of noon Friday.