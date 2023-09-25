NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The director of Nash County’s Department of Social Services is no longer at the helm of the department but is still employed.

Nash County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robbie B. Davis confirmed the news to CBS 17 on Monday that Amy Pridgen-Hamlett would no longer serve the role as the head of DSS.

The move, announced in a memo released Monday afternoon and effective immediately, comes after the state took over the department earlier this month.

Pridgen-Hamlett had served in the role of director since 2018. She has worked in Nash County for over 25 years. Davis also said Sarah Bradshaw has been hired as the department’s interim director. She had served in the Durham County DSS office on an interim basis before taking the role in Nash County.

The change was made after an investigation into the deaths of two children who died in the department’s care. It was discovered that Christal Lane, 8, was severely beaten in February. Her grandmother, Patricia Ann Ricks, was charged with first-degree murder.

A second child, Chase Hilliard, died after also being beaten by her mother, Vonequetta Hilliard. She was also charged with murder.

As late as July, commissioners were calling for Pridgen-Hamlett to be relieved of her duties.