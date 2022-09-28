MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student brought a loaded gun to an elementary school on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Middlesex Elementary student informed a school staff member that another student had a gun.

The Sheriff’s Office said that school administration and the staff found the student with a loaded handgun and removed it from the student.

The school administration contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and it began to investigate.

“We are very thankful that no one was harmed and school staff utilized quick thinking and response to prevent any further incident,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with Juvenile Services to determine appropriate charges on juvenile petition. It also said additional charges may come for others involved.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.