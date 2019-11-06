Nash County family counts blessings as daughter paralyzed in shooting is released from hospital

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 7-year-old girl shot in her Nash County home is out of the hospital. Miasia Perry was paralyzed when someone fired into her house Sept. 5, Nash County deputies said.

In many ways, Miasia is a pretty typical 7-year-old. She’s sweet, a little silly and a little shy, with a spirit that shines through her smile.

“She’s still (a) happy-go-lucky child and she smiles a lot,” said her grandmother, Dorothy Stallings.

A bullet fired into Miasia’s home went into her shoulder and lodged in her spine, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down. Nash County deputies arrested Jhosmin Sandoval shortly after the shooting.

Miasia Perry.

While Miasia’s family is thrilled to finally have her home from the hospital, it’s difficult knowing how much life has changed.

“She used to love to dance. She came to my house and say, ‘Grandma look.’ I mean, that girl would be dancing, but now she says her legs don’t work,” said Stallings.

Her legs may not work, but Miasia’s adapting. She speeds around the house in her hot-pink wheelchair, and she’s looking forward to going back to school and seeing some of her favorite people.

“They’ve been great. Her school, the community, they’ve been awesome,” said Stallings.

Miasia’s principal, teachers, and fellow students at Nashville Elementary School have visited her in the hospital and supported her with fundraisers. Her family is thankful for all the support and hopeful that, one day, maybe life will change again for Miasia.

“The doctors say she won’t walk again, but who knows? The good Lord got everything in his hand,” said Stallings.

Miasia’s community has also stepped up to help her out. The “Standing Up for Miasia” Walk, Run, & Roll-a-thon, DIY Shirt Contest, and Pop-Up & Shop takes place Nov. 16 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Spring Hope. For more information or to sign up for the walk, call 252-366-1375, email queenstatusfitness@gmail.com, or visit 207-C Pine St. in Spring Hope.

