Nash County family still hoping for closure 16 years after young man’s Christmas Eve disappearance

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man and his car vanished on Christmas Eve. Travis Lynch’s family is still waiting and wondering what happened to him 16 years ago.

“Sixteen years, they should have something,” his aunt Avalean Lynch said.

Lynch was 21 years old when he went missing.

“December the 24th, we were waiting for him to come home for Christmas and he never showed that day,” his aunt said. The family reported him missing the next day.

This photo provided by law enforcement shows a 1992 Pontiac Grand Am similar to the one Travis Lynch drove when he disappeared in 2003. The vehicle was last seen in Middlesex. A reward for useful information is being offered in the case. Contributed photo

“It was just not like him not to come home. We knew there was something wrong,” she said.

Investigators said he had been drinking at a friend’s house with his girlfriend. They went back to her house on Claude Lewis Road in Middlesex to sober up. Authorities said Travis left her home in his white 1992 Pontiac Grand Am around 1 a.m. That was the last time anyone saw him.

Avalean Lynch said police didn’t seem to take the case seriously.

“No. To me, they did not. I mean, in my mind, I felt they thought it was just another young teenager left home. He be home when he be home. But that wasn’t the case,” she explained.

Investigators told CBS 17 they followed up, searching bodies of water and junkyards, but found nothing.

“He didn’t just disappear into the air. So, somebody has to know. They just won’t talk. But one day, one day.” Lynch said.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate every lead. They’re offering a $20,000 reward for information in the case.

