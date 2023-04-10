NASHVILLE, NC (WNCT) — During an eventful week before Easter, Braswell Family Farms, producers of Eggland’s Best Eggs, participated in two really big Easter donation opportunities.

First, 30,000 of their eggs were gathered and prepped for use at this Monday’s White House Easter Egg Roll. Those eggs left the farm on Wednesday and were headed to the White House, the last part of their journey, on Friday. They were boiled and dyed at The Stocked Pot & Co. in Lewisville earlier.

Braswell Family Farms’ second donation took place Friday at A Touch of the Father’s Love Ministry and Food Pantry, which is a regular donation point for them. This donation is part of Fighting Hunger by the Dozens, a nationwide effort by America’s egg farmers to serve those in need of food.

According to Braswell Family Farms, “nearly 3 billion eggs are eaten during the Easter season each year.” President of Braswell Family Farms, Trey Braswell, said what he enjoys about Easter is what eggs represent and how that coincides with his family’s faith.

“The egg has become this symbol of Easter because the egg represents new life. As believers, we believe that Christ was resurrected,” said Braswell.

View the video to see more about the egg dyeing and shipping process.