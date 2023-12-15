WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County felon who bought and sold stolen guns from a Nashville resident was sentenced Friday to 130 months in prison for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and for possessing a firearm while a felon.

On Aug. 9, Kenneth Brandon Pomeroy, 38, a convicted felon, pleaded guilty to the charges, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.

Pomeroy’s co-conspirator, Rodney Alligood, 33, also of Nash County, pleaded guilty to engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license.

Alligood was sentenced to 51 months in prison on Sept. 26. The pair were arrested following the investigation into the theft of nearly 60 firearms, Easley said.

“Sixty guns were stolen and then sold on the streets which could have allowed criminals to bypass background checks and get their hands on weapons to be used in violent activity,” Easley said. “Gun traffickers who fuel violence by pushing stolen weapons into the community will face hard time in federal prison.”

According to court documents and other information presented in court, on May 28, 2022, a Nashville man saw Alligood taking firearms from a neighbor’s locked outbuilding and called the police.

The police contacted the homeowner who told them that nearly 60 of her late ex-husband’s firearms had been stolen from the outbuilding, including pistols, revolvers, rifles, and shotguns.

She suspected Alligood of the crime, and a review of GPS ankle-monitoring data confirmed that Alligood, who was on active probation at the time for possession of drug paraphernalia, was in the area at the time of the crime, Easley said.

Further review of ankle-monitoring data led authorities to Pomeroy, 38, as Alligood went directly from the crime scene to Pomeroy’s house to sell him the stolen firearms.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant on both Alligood and Pomeroy’s residences and recovered stolen firearms at both locations.

At Pomeroy’s, they also recovered a distributable amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl, Easley said. Pomeroy admitted to dealing methamphetamine and fentanyl and to purchasing more than twenty firearms from Alligood and then reselling them in Fayetteville. Neither Pomeroy nor Alligood had a license to legally sell firearms.