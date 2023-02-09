NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County grandmother appeared in court for the first time on Thursday, and was formally charged with beating and killing her 8-year-old granddaughter.

Patricia Ricks said very few words after being wheeled into the courtroom in a wheelchair and she sat mostly in silence while the judge told her what she is charged with.

She’s charged with first degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of her 8-year-old granddaughter, who she was the legal guardian of at the time.

Court records show it happened on Tuesday. That’s when police say they responded to a nearby hospital after they were told that juvenile was brought there with severe injuries and then was pronounced dead.

Inside of the courtroom on Thursday, some people were shaking their heads as Ricks listened to the judge.

Ricks was appointed a lawyer with the option of hiring her own attorney and she has a probable cause hearing scheduled for later this month.