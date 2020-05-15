Nash County judge grants bond to woman accused of killing sister-in-law in 2004

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday, a Nash County judge granted bond to a woman accused of murdering her sister-in-law more than a decade ago.

Kimberly Hancock, 50, was arrested last year after the Nash County Sheriff’s Office reported finding human remains in her backyard.

Authorities confirmed those remains belong to Debbie Deans, who was Hancock’s roommate and sister-in-law killed in 2004.

Deans was 29 years old at the time and a mother to four. One of her children is Hancock’s nephew.

“It’s just been really difficult,” said Dean’s mother Elaine Blevins.

Blevins said it’s been a lot to take in.

“I guess when Debbie was missing, even though in our hearts, for the most part, we knew she was dead, there was still that tiny sliver of hope,” said Blevins.

Hancock’s been in jail without bond since she’s been arrested.

On Thursday, a judge gave her a secured $750,000 bond.

“It’s aggravating, but I will have to look at it like I looked at it the last 16 years: God has a plan,” said Blevins.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said they’ve had to reduce the jail population due to COVID-19. CBS 17 asked him if COVID-19 had anything to do with Hancock’s bond reduction.

“I think it was discussed, but everybody and everything is discussed in COVID-19 at this time,” said Sheriff Stone.

The Nash County Courthouse clerk couldn’t tell CBS 17 Thursday what other factors played a role in Hancock’s bail reduction.

The sheriff said the people being released are low-level and non-violent offenders.

“Because if this virus gets in the jail it’s going to be bad, not only for the inmates but for our workers and workers caring at home,” said the sheriff.

No jury trials are allowed at this time, so Hancock’s case may take longer to go through the court process.

Blevins said that could be good, as it gives them more time to heal.

“It’s giving us time to put it into perspective and heal some of the emotions that are right there on the edge that we weren’t able to deal with a long time ago,” Blevins said. “I’m not a judge. In my heart, I would like to see [Hancock] never come out. Never see the light of day.”

According to the court records, Hancock doesn’t appear again until December.