NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County Sheriff’s K-9 will retire at the end of December after seven years of service.

On Wednesday, members of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office held a luncheon to honor K-9 Dako’s retirement. Dako is an eight-year-old shepherd and has served with the sheriff’s office since March 2015.

At the luncheon, Lt. David Walker, Dako’s handler, was presented with a plaque for him and Dako, as well as, a custom board made by members of the K-9 unit.

Nash County K-9 Dako (Photo from Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Nash County Lieutenant David Walker with his plaque (Photo from Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

A close-up of the plaque (Photo from Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Lt. Walker presented with a custom board made by other members of the K-9 force (Photo from Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said Dako and Walker built a reputation over the years as a reliable and valuable team. They said Dako is “probably one of the best tracking dogs we’ve ever had.”

Dako will retire at the end of the month and will request permission from the Nash County Commissioners to be turned over to Walker to enjoy retirement.

The sheriff’s office hopes “that K-9 Dako enjoys his well-deserved retirement.”