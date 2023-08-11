ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — There wasn’t an empty pew at Old Carriage Road Baptist Church in Rocky Mount Friday evening.

People were not there for church service, but for information regarding a potential casino in Nash County.

“Not only is it coming to Nash County, it’s coming directly across the street over here,” stated Robbie Davis, Chairman of the Nash County Board of Commissioners.

Republican legislative leaders are considering legalizing additional casinos.

The four locations would include Nash, Rockingham, and Anson counties, as well as, in a part of eastern North Carolina.

Lawmakers, including Republican Senate Leader Phil Berger, are considering whether the casinos should be part of the state budget.

“We don’t really have an abundance of jobs in this area,” mentioned Representative Allen Chesser.

Chesser, whose district lies in Nash, said this could bring better paying jobs. He said it would incentivize people to stay in the area.

However, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone expressed his concerns.

“Are we prepared if a casino comes here? We are not prepared right now. I’m 15 deputies short in Nash County right now,” he said.

As state lawmakers mull over a decision, some Nash County leaders hope voters can get a say in it.

“If you indeed are going to bring this to Nash County, allow us to have a local referendum in the bill,” Davis stated.