NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man has been barred from taking part in a sweepstakes scheme that federal prosecutors say cost its victims a total of about $143,000.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced an injunction against Alpheus Brewer of Nashville on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege Brewer helped facilitate a scam in which he received money from people through the U.S. Postal Service or other commercial mail services, deposited it into his bank accounts and then allowed people in Jamaica to withdraw it via ATMs.

Prosecutors say inspectors with the postal service told Brewer to stop because he appears to be involved in a fraudulent scheme, but he continued before telling law enforcement that he was a victim of a lottery fraud scheme and was trying to recover his losses.

Brewer cooperated with the federal investigation and consented to the injunction, which was entered June 1.