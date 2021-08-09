Nash County man being held under $4.6M bond for child sex crime charges

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A Nash County man who was already in custody on child sex crime charges out of Nash County had his bond increased to $4.6 million after additional charges were filed against him, Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead said.

On July 15, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued arrest warrants for 33-year-old Valeriano Silverio Perez.

Perez, who lives in Middlesex, was initially charged with seven counts of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one county felony disseminate obscenity to a minor under the age of 13, Winstead said.

He was taken into custody by Nash County deputies and received a $700,000 secured bond.

On Aug. 4, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office filed additional charges against Perez including:

Five counts of statutory rape of a child under the age of 13

Six counts statutory sex offense of a child older than 13

Two counts of indecent liberties with a child

He received an additional bond of $3,970,000 for the Franklin County charges.

He is being held at the Franklin County Detention Center under a $4,670,000 secured bond.