Nash County man charged in fatal Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Nash County man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Greensboro in December.

Tiyon Gibson was shot and killed just before 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2020, in the 800 block of Summit Ave, Greensboro police said.

On Tuesday, Greensboro police, along with the North Carolina SBI and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Romonte Kwashid Spragley, 20, in Gibson’s death.

Spragley was charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

A motive behind the shooting was not released.