Nash County man charged with more than a dozen child pornography charges

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested and charged after investigators say had several files related to child pornography on his computers.
Kenneth Dean Phelps, of Spring Hope, was arrested Wednesday by deputies from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation stemming from a cyber tip received by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Investigators say a search warrant uncovered several files related to obscene material on Phelps’ computers along with a chat conversation involving the solicitation of a minor.
Phelps was charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of solicitation of a minor by computer. He was jailed under a $30,000 secured bond.
Deputies say Phelps has since posted bond and been released.
