BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fatal stabbing Tuesday at a home in Bailey.

Nash County sheriff’s deputies were called around 10:42 p.m. to a residence in the 9000 block of Camp Charles Road for a domestic disturbance.

Nash County Sheriff’s Sgt. Macie Hasty told CBS 17 that a domestic disturbance had taken place and that a man had been stabbed and died.

The suspect, Devin Sampson, of Bailey, is related to the woman involved in the disturbance, Hasty said.

Sampson was arrested soon after deputies arrived and was charged with second-degree murder.

He was placed in the Nash County Jail without bond.