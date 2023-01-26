NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Hope man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in the Nash County area.

Christopher Reed Pinner pleaded guilty to the offenses that happened in August 2020, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

During the investigation led by the sheriff’s office, detectives found that Pinner was

responsible for trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine from South Carolina to the Nash County area.

In 2020, Pinner was stopped by the sheriff’s office in Rocky Mount after detectives learned

that he was returning from a trip to South Carolina. During this traffic stop, detectives seized a quantity of methamphetamine concealed in his clothing.

“It is cases like this that make an impact in our communities, with drug trafficking comes violence and problems in our county. It is my priority to remove these problems from Nash County and ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens. This is one more step in our fight against Guns, Gangs, and Drugs,” Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said.