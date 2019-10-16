‘The greatest person I ever met’: Nash County man killed in house fire being remembered

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Family members and neighbors are remembering the 84-year-old man killed in a fire in his own home.

William Sherrod was a father, grandfather and great grandfather.

“Everything we lost, we lost a lot,” Wayne Brittingham, Sherrod’s grandson said.

His grandfather’s home on Sykes Road in Nashville was destroyed. The fire consumed the house and everything around it early Sunday morning. Sherrod lived in the home for more than 50 years.

“He never went by William his name was “Pig” to everybody that he met. He was the greatest person I ever met,” Brittingham said.

Sherrod was a carpenter who builds several homes in the community. He worked until the day he died, helping neighbors with odds and ends all for a fair price.









“He taught me from the age of four years old what it was to really go to work. He made sure that I got up every morning and I went to work with him,” he said.

Neighbors said Sherrod was well known in the community, friendly and kind.

His family explains questions surround his death. Brittingham said he kept money in the home, that two guns in his pickup truck were never recovered.

“He was a giving person. He’d give you anything, the clothes off his back. And everybody knows that you can go to him and ask to borrow money and he’d tell you to come back in 30 minutes and he’d make it seem like he was going somewhere to get the money but he came right here to the house,” he said.

The Fire Marshal has not determined the cause of the fire. An autopsy will be conducted on Sherrod’s body.

His funeral is planned for this weekend.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now