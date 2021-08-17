Nash County man staged crashes to get $13K+ in fraudulent insurance payments, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Nash County man was arrested for staging crashes and getting more than $13,000 in insurance payments, the state Department of Insurance announced Tuesday.

Ceedee Davis Jr., of Whitakers, was charged with four counts each of insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense. He was given a $5,000 secured bond.

NCDOI special agents investigating Davis said he filed insurance claims with State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. for a vehicle he didn’t own in crashes that were staged, according to a news release.

Davis fraudulently obtained $13,642.42 in insurance payments between September 2018 and February 2020.

“Insurance fraud hurts consumers,” NCDOI Commissioner Mike Causey said. “Approximately 20% of your insurance premium goes to cover the cost of fraud. That’s why I’m aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”