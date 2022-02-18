Nash County man who tried to hit officer with broom handle sentenced for drug, gun charges

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 42-year-old Whitakers man was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison and three years of supervised release for federal drug trafficking and firearm charges.

Court documents said the Nash County Sheriff’s Office received information that Tony Darrel Pittman was distributing drugs in the Rocky Mount area in May 2020.

Over the next several months, agents investigated Pittman. Between May and September 2020, a confidential informant bought fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and crack from him. Court documents said Pittman also sold a .22 caliber revolver to the informant.

On July 13, 2021, court documents said an officer went to arrest Pittman but he tried to run and attempted to assault the officer with a broom handle.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said based on information from various sources, Pittman was held responsible for distributing fentanyl, almost two kilograms of heroin, more than two kilograms of cocaine, and more than 700 grams of crack.

Pittman was charged with:

Distribution of a quantity of fentanyl and a quantity of cocaine base (crack)

Distribution of a quantity of heroin

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Pittman entered a plea of guilty to the heroin and firearm charges in September 2020.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case while Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott A. Lemmon prosecuted the case.