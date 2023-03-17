RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man struck it lucky and won a jackpot worth more than $300,000, according to North Carolina Education Lottery officials.

Kelvin Hardy won $327,875 after getting a $1 Cash 5 ticket that he purchased using the Online Play on the lottery’s website, according to officials.

Officials said Hardy had one of two tickets that matched all five balls from the March 3 drawing; with there being two winners, they split the $655,750 jackpot.

After state and federal taxes, Hardy took home $233,611, officials said.