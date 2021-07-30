Nash County officials reveal final sentencing of 7 nabbed in 2017 heroin bust

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – The final distributor in a 2017 Halifax County heroin trafficking bust was sentenced this week to a little more than four-and-a-half years in prison and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office held an in-person new conference Friday about it.

Mario Marelle Scott, 44, was sentenced to 57 months in prison after he and Patrick Holiday distributed approximately 100 grams of heroin each month in North Carolina between 2015-17.

He was named in a Third Superseding Indictment to the case in October 2018 and entered multiple guilty pleas in Nov. 2019, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, Scott was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and a quantity of marijuana.

Furthermore, there have already been seven other arrests made in connection with the distribution case from 2015-17.

The arrests of the seven people range from 28 to 147 months of imprisonment.

Multiple of these seven arrests were able to be made when agents performed traffic stops of the traffickers and seized grams from his or her vehicles.