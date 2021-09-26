Nash County renovating jail to create safer inmate areas amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County leaders say they’re renovating the county’s detention center to create safe areas for inmates who test positive for COVID-19. Leaders also say they want to be prepared in case of future pandemics.

The county’s board of commissioners said the current detention facility can house up to 225 inmates with 187 of those beds in open dorms.

With such a large amount of people in one setting, Nash County board chair Robbie Davis said it can create some COVID-19 concerns.

“During COVID, of course, it has been real challenging to use open dorm environment because everybody is all in one area. We can’t isolate them,” Davis said.

As the county moves forward with plans to renovate its detention center, the county says it will convert one of its open dorms into containment cells. They’ll be able to isolate nearly 30 people with the new cells.

“The sheriff has put in an excellent program of isolating people when they come in until he can get them tested,” Davis said.

The county is using part of its $18.3 million in stimulus money to pay for the project.