Nash County resident shoots burglary suspect who assaulted woman with hammer, sheriff’s office says

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) – A burglary suspect was shot inside a Nash County home late Monday after he assaulted a woman with a hammer, the sheriff’s office said.

Just before 11:15 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in the 7900 block of Old Middlesex Road in Bailey.

The caller reported a suspect had been shot by a person inside the home.

Officers with the Bailey Police Department arrived on scene first to secure the scene for medical services.

The suspect, Jose Luiz Arizpe, was found injured at the scene. EMS rendered first aid and transported him to WakeMed where he underwent surgery.

The sheriff’s office said a man and woman were in the home when Arizpe burglarized the residence.

Arizpe assaulted the woman with a construction hammer before the man shot at the suspect several times.

The male resident is a concealed carry permit holder, the sheriff’s office said.

Arizpe is said to be in stable condition at WakeMed. He faces charges of first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The incident remains under investigation.

Any information related to this incident, please call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 459- 4121 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.