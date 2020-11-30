Nash County residents evacuated after gas truck crashes

DORTCHES, N.C. (WNCN) – A truck hauling gas crashed early Monday forcing authorities to evacuate residents near the site of the collision on Highway 43 near Dortches, officials said.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Halifax Road and Highway 43 – just east of exit 141 on Interstate-95.

The evacuations are being done as a precaution until the scene can be cleaned up, officials said. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

