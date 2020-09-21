Nash County road to close for the week in order to replace drainage pipe

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Nash County road is closing for five days so a crossline pipe can be replaced.
North Carolina Department of Transportation crews will be working on Old Spring Hope Road near Old Bailey Highway in Nash County starting at 7 a.m. It is scheduled to reopen Friday, weather permitting.
A detour will send drivers to N.C.-58 and back to Old Spring Hope Road.
Maintenance crews will dig up pavement and replace the drainage pipe.
Old Spring Hope Road is set to be resurfaced and restriped between Old Bailey Highway and Eastern Avenue by the end of 2021.
