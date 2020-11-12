Nash County Schools switching to remote-only Thursday due to severe weather threat

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County Schools will move to remote-only classes on Thursday, Nov. 12 due to the threat of heavy rain and flooding.

The announcement comes just as neighboring Wilson County canceled all classes, including remote/virtual learning as rain continues to hammer the area.

All in-person students will be required to use remote-learning materials on Thursday.

Nash County officials say all feeding sites will be closed and activities including before and after school care and athletics are canceled.

School officials say staff will have an optional telework day reporting to work if conditions slow.