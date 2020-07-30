Nash County schools vote for remote-only learning once classes resume

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In a special called Nash County Board of Education meeting, school officials approved reopening schools under a remote-only format.

Officials approved Plan C, meaning every student will experience fully-online instruction. Online instruction for Nash County Public School students will begin on August 6 for the NRM Early College and CITI High.

Online learning will begin August 17 for all other NCPS schools.

Learning opportunities will happen remotely and will include recorded and live instructional sessions.

Most of the instruction will be accessed through the use of a technology device.

Officials say students will be provided with a district-issued laptop to participate in remote learning.

According to Nash County Schools, students will be engaged in rigorous, standards-based instruction. Weekly assignments, projects and virtual check-ins are some ways that learning will be assessed. The focus will be on the critical standards needed for each content area.

Attendance and other accountability measures will be implemented. Learning within Plan C will mimic the learning that will take place in the new NCPS Virtual Academy.

All students while in Plan C: Remote Learning and in NCPS Virtual Academy will receive instruction and support through their base schools’ teachers and staff, with a robust live and personalized learning experience.

A staggered schedule will be implemented in the first 20 days of school to allow for staff and student orientations/open houses. Each principal will post their orientation/open house schedule to school websites. Each school will provide orientations/open houses in both a face to face and virtual format.

The district says it will continually monitor the COVID-19 metrics in collaboration with the Nash County Department of Health and will slowly transition to Plan B, a Blended Learning model that will include both face to face and online learning when it is safe to do so. If the district transitions to Blended

Learning, families who enrolled in the NCPS Virtual Academy will have the option of continuing in the online learning environment instead of moving to the mixed face to face and online learning model.