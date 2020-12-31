CASTALIA, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on two cars that were seen in the Castalia area Wednesday afternoon. The owners of the vehicles are sought in reference to a suspicious death, the sheriff’s office said.
Both vehicles are sedans. One is black or dark grey and the other is blue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Baugham at 252-955-3573.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- The first meteor shower of 2021 will illuminate the night sky on New Year’s weekend
- Video shows California officer punch K-9 during training, witness says he heard dog ‘crying’
- Nash County sheriff asking for help finding owners of vehicles connected to suspicious death investigation
- Fayetteville woman says USPS carrier stole her packages, has video to prove it
- Black and Blue Kickoff Live: Christian McCaffrey won’t play this week, ending his season