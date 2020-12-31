Nash County sheriff asking for help finding owners of vehicles connected to suspicious death investigation

CASTALIA, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on two cars that were seen in the Castalia area Wednesday afternoon. The owners of the vehicles are sought in reference to a suspicious death, the sheriff’s office said.

Both vehicles are sedans. One is black or dark grey and the other is blue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Baugham at 252-955-3573.