NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – The price of an ATV can cost you thousands, often tens of thousands of dollars. However, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone says the price tag to fix U.S. 64 is a lot more.

“Just doing a lot of careless stuff to cause issues to cause our taxpayers to improve it,” he stated.

It’s more than a million dollars.

Over the last several years, Stone said the state had to fill in the ruts created by ATV’s, fix fences, and repair the gravel access roads.

CBS17’s Nick Sturdivant: “We are talking literally on the side of highway?”

“You know when they are spinning rocks onto the highway then a car comes along throws that rock up hits another car,” Stone explained. “Also, when you are riding on the shoulders of the highways, and you have ruts there. When people run off the road and they go to pull it back on the road and they hit that rut then the vehicle can lose control.”

In June, we were out with deputies as they surveyed the damaged and patrolled areas along U.S. 64.

Since, Stone said they’ve even teamed up with NC Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol to catch illegal riders. He said the number of incidents involving ATVs has dropped.

We’ve done a few sting operations and we’ve reduced it,” Stone said.

As deputies continue to crack down, Stone is hoping riders consider legal and safer options.

He’s urging riders to go to landowners and get written permission to go there and ride.

While Stone didn’t have an exact number, he said they’ve handed out mostly warnings and trespassing citations.