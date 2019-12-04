Nash County Sheriff’s Office K-9 to receive protective vest

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Pinka will get new body armor, thanks to a charitable donation.

According to an Instagram post by the agency, Pinka’s vest will be bullet and stab-proof. The vest was donated from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc.

The agency says the vest is sponsored by Nam Knights of America, MC of Elm City and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Nam Knights of America Coastal Plain Chap.”

The vest is expected to be delivered within eight-to-10 weeks.

