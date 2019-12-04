Breaking News
Wake County school leaders unanimously approve student reassignment plan
Nash County Sheriff’s Office K-9 to receive protective vest

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Pinka will get new body armor, thanks to a charitable donation.

According to an Instagram post by the agency, Pinka’s vest will be bullet and stab-proof. The vest was donated from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc.

The agency says the vest is sponsored by Nam Knights of America, MC of Elm City and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Nam Knights of America Coastal Plain Chap.”

The vest is expected to be delivered within eight-to-10 weeks.

Nash County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Pinka to get donation of body armor Nash County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Pinka will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Pinka’s vest is sponsored by Nam Knights of America, MC of Elm City, NC and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Nam Knights of America Coastal Plain Chap.”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,500 U.S. made, custom fitted, NIJ certified protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million dollars. The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate. The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 lbs. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has helped to provide bullet protective vests to nearly all of the Nash County Sheriff's Office K-9's that we have. This has been a tremendous cost savings to the agency and to the taxpayers. We are very grateful to them for their continued support of Law Enforcement K-9's.

