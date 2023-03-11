A Nash County checkpoint ahead of St. Patrick’s Day Booze It or Lose It campaign (Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As part of the statewide St. Patrick’s Day Booze It or Lose It campaign, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office will increase patrols March 13-19.

According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, last year 225 motorists were seriously injured or killed in alcohol-related crashes on North Carolina roads during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign period.

Nash County had 150 motor vehicle accidents and eight of them were fatal.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office Crash Reduction Team held a multi-agency checking station with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, Nashville, Rocky Mount and Wilson Police Departments in several areas in the county.

Below are the results from the checking stations:

Five DWI arrests

16 citations for driving while license revoked

Four citations for no operator license

Four citations for open containers of alcohol

Two citations for no insurance

11 citations for other violations

Six outstanding felony warrants served

One resist/obstruct/delay arrest

One felony assault on law enforcement arrest

For more information about the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement effort in Nash County contact the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-459-4121.