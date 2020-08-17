Nash County shooting suspect, victim had ‘ongoing feud,’ sheriff’s office says

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 26-year-old Rocky Mount man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Whitakers on Thursday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Taquan Devon Stokes, or “TQ,” was arrested Sunday and charged in the shooting death of Jermone Lynch.

Lynch’s body was found by his girlfriend and two small children in the backyard of a home on U.S. 301 in Whitakers, the sheriff’s office said.

Lynch’s girlfriend and the children did not witness the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said Lynch and Stokes were long-time acquaintances and had an ongoing feud – which investigators believe is the motive of the shooting.

Anyone that has any information regarding this case, is asked to contact the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-459-4121.