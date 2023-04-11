ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is advising drivers on Interstate 95 to expect delays after a tractor trailer overturned Tuesday morning.

According to NCDOT, the incident happened at 7:26 a.m. on I-95 northbound near NC-97 at mile marker 127. NCDOT said the left lane is closed before exit 127.

The sheriff’s office said they are assisting the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with an overturned tractor trailer.

The truck flipped over, dumping its load of sheets of plywood, according to the sheriff’s office.

A tractor trailer overturns in nash County on I-95 (Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheets of plywood from the tractor trailer (Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

According to NCDOT, the left lane is scheduled to reopen at 10:26 a.m.