SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County woman was arrested after breaking and entering into a church ahead of Easter weekend, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday shortly before 5 a.m., patrol deputies responded to the Floods Chapel FWB Church located at 5149 West N.C. 97 in Spring Hope regarding a possible breaking and entering in progress.

After arriving, deputies said they saw the suspect actively busting out windows of the church. The sheriff’s office said it appeared that she was using the church’s mailbox to damage the windows, which she apparently pulled out from the ground.

The suspect was commanded by deputies to stop — which she did — and was taken into custody, officials said.

Deputies said church representatives were notified and responded to the scene.

Jordan Lara Smith, 34, of Whitakers, was charged with felony injury to churches, houses or walls. Deputies said the damage was more than $5,000, which is considered a class I felony.

The motive for damaging the church is unknown.

Smith will appear in court on Monday.