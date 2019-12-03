Nash County woman dies after cigarette ignites oxygen tank, causing explosion

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 61-year-old woman died Tuesday after a small explosion and a fire in her Nash County home, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Belinda Coble was using an oxygen tank due to medical issues. She was smoking a cigarette while the oxygen was being administered, which ignited the tank. The cigarette caused ignited the tank, causing a small explosion and a fire, the release said.

Coble was dead when authorities and EMS arrived at her home, which is located along the 6600 block of Crowned Court in Zebulon.

Coble’s husband was asleep in another room in the home. The explosion and sound of the smoke alarm woke him up. He was able to extinguish the fire, which caused minimal property damage, the release said.

The husband called 911.

